Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Bryan Koenig (March 31, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Amazon finished buying MGM only for the Federal Trade Commission to warn it can challenge finished transactions, while a D.C. federal judge sought input on the first divestiture ever won in private litigation, and U.K. officials forced Finnish cargo handling equipment outfits to abandon their $5 billion merger. Below, Law360 looks at some of the major merger review developments from March. Approvals The European Commission announced March 30 that it had granted unconditional approval for health care logistics, equipment and information technology company McKesson Corp.'s sale of certain European assets to pharmaceutical distributor Phoenix Group. But that approval comes with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS