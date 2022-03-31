Becton Dickinson Can't Trim Baxter's Med Pump Patent Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 31, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Becton Dickinson can't get Baxter International's patent suit over a medical infusion pump narrowed, an Illinois federal judge has ruled, finding that questions about the allegedly infringing device's processor and algorithms are still up in the air. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall held in an order on Wednesday that Becton Dickinson and Co. and subsidiary CareFusion Corp. failed to convince her that their infusion system, BD Alaris, doesn't infringe a patent for a medical pump device held by Baxter International Inc. In the filing denying partial summary judgment, Judge Kendall found that Baxter's expert testimony lent "ample support" to its...

