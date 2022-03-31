Level 3 Drops Local Connection Fee Suit Against AT&T

By Nadia Dreid (March 31, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Level 3 Communications has quietly dropped a suit accusing AT&T of failing to compensate the Colorado-based telecom company for providing switched access services and helping the mobile behemoth connect calls. Nearly seven months after it first filed suit in Colorado federal court, Level 3 asked U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore on Wednesday to dismiss the suit by stipulation of both parties. The filing includes no indication of whether the matter had been settled or what led to the telecom company's decision to drop the litigation. Each party will walk away from the litigation bearing its own fees and costs, according...

