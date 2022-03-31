IP Owner's $203M Award Row Belongs In Korea, Judge Told

By Adam Lidgett (March 31, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An entity created to monetize a semiconductor technology patent wants a Wisconsin federal court to toss the patent owner's suit accusing it of improperly diverting money from a $203 million damages award issued against Samsung to a litigation funder. KIP Co. Ltd. wants the court to dismiss the suit from the patent owner, a national research university established by the South Korean government called the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. KIP told the court in a Wednesday motion that the suit really belongs in South Korea since most of the parties are Korean and that any contract at issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS