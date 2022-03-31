3rd Circ. Unsure Pa. GOP Can Undo Del. River Fracking Ban

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 31, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel appeared skeptical when a lawyer representing Pennsylvania Republican state senators argued Thursday that his clients weren't trying to sidestep environmental legislation by suing the multistate Delaware River Basin Commission over its fracking ban. The three-judge panel peppered attorney Shohin H. Vance with questions about the individual state senators' ability to sue the environmental agency over the compact among four states to protect the Delaware River basin area from ecological harm. The suit had previously been dismissed for lack of standing. U.S. Circuit Judge L. Felipe Restrepo asked Vance if his clients were attempting to undo the compact,...

