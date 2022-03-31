Health Plans Squeezed By Opioid Drug Scheme, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 31, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge erred by finding that a rule limiting antitrust claims to direct purchasers sank racketeering lawsuits brought by health care plans claiming they overpaid for the opioid withdrawal drug Suboxone, the Third Circuit heard during oral arguments Thursday. Jonathan S. Massey of Massey & Gail LLP told a three-judge panel in an effort to revive the lawsuits that Humana Inc. and Centene Corp. were directly impacted by a scheme by embattled pharmaceutical company Indivior Inc. and others to artificially inflate the price of the blockbuster drug amid the threat of generic competition. Their complaints detailed an alleged scheme in...

