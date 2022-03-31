Hack Drove Wedge Between Law Firm And Client, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore (March 30, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Cooperation between a hacked law firm and an insurer client crumbled over days and weeks of intense efforts to co-manage technical experts and notify stakeholders, a Missouri federal jury heard Wednesday. The new window into the parties' actions came on the third day of Hiscox's trial against Kansas City law firm Warden Grier LLP over a hack that the latter found out about in February 2017 and the former found out about in late March 2018, each from hacker communiqués. Hiscox wants $1.37 million in compensatory damages for bills it paid Cooley LLP and Charles River Associates to sift through data...

