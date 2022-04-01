Hub Hires: MoFo, Hinckley, Prince Lobel, Goodwin

By Brian Dowling (April 1, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- March was awash with attorneys advancing to new firms throughout Boston, including former federal prosecutors landing private practice gigs and one intellectual property partner bringing a whole team to a new firm. Here are the early-spring legal hires from around the Hub: White & Case LLP Jessica Ball Jessica Shearer Two former Proskauer Rose attorneys have joined White & Case in Boston, beefing up its global debt finance practice. Jessica Ball and Jessica Shearer join the firm as partners in what the firm sees as "another important hub in our growing private credit platform." Ball and Shearer advise senior lenders, business...

