Clock Expires On Liquidators' £20M Carbon Credit Fraud Case

By Christopher Crosby (March 31, 2022, 2:47 PM BST) -- A London judge dismissed liquidators' £20 million ($26 million) fraud lawsuit against a British financial broker on Thursday after finding that they ignored signs of Tradition Financial Services Inc.'s involvement in carbon credit trades and waited too long to sue. Grant Thornton LLP liquidators Kevin Hellard and David Ingram knew in September 2009 that they needed to investigate brokers like TFS over their role helping fraudsters trade carbon credits and would have discovered the fraud by 2010 with "reasonable diligence," High Court Judge Marcus Smith said. The judge said the liquidators understood something had "gone wrong" in the carbon credit trading...

