PE Firm Triton Gets OK For £1.3B Pharma Specialist Buyout

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 31, 2022, 12:22 PM BST) -- A judge gave the green light on Thursday for Triton to buy British pharmaceutical firm Clinigen for £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) after the private equity firm upped its bid in late 2021. High Court Judge Joanna Smith sanctioned a scheme of arrangement under which Triton, which the judge described as a "leading European private equity fund," will buy Clinigen for 925 pence per share. The judge said the deal for Triton to acquire Clinigen — a pharmaceutical products and services company focusing on ethical access to medicines — was approved by a "strong majority" of shareholders. "There is no evidence to suggest that the...

