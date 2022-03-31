Microsoft's UK Arm Seeks Exit From £270M Software Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (March 31, 2022, 4:50 PM BST) -- Microsoft's U.K. arm knowingly implemented company selling practices that violated competition law, and U.K. courts are the right venue to hear the claims,counsel leading a £270 million ($355 million) lawsuit against the company told a London judge Thursday, after the U.S. company sought to strike out parts of a market abuse claim. Counsel for ValueLicensing, which alleges that Microsoft tried to crush a market for second-hand versions of its software, claims the company has a viable case against Microsoft's U.K. arm. Microsoft is seeking to strike out claims against its U.K. operations. The company accepts that there is a serious issue...

