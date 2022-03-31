Rolls-Royce Can't Skip Trial In Suit Over Soured JV

By Joanne Faulkner (March 31, 2022, 5:45 PM BST) -- A judge has ruled that Rolls-Royce must proceed to trial to settle its fight with Goodrich Corp over the terms of a deal to sell its shares in a joint venture building engine control parts to the British manufacturing giant. The manufacturer sought an early win in its dispute with Goodrich over the execution of a business deal, but Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a High Court Judge, said Wednesday that he was not prepared to make a call about the transfer of rights and obligations under a contract. Rolls-Royce argued during a hearing in December that a deal to purchase the...

