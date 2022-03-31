Safestore Pays $75M For Carlyle's Stake In Property JV

By Andrew McIntyre (March 31, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Safestore Holdings has bought out its joint venture partner Carlyle Europe Realty's stake in a portfolio of 15 self-storage properties for €67 million ($74 million), according to a Thursday announcement from the companies. The deal is for 80% of a venture the companies set up in 2019, which now owns 15 properties that have a combined 592,000 square feet of space and are 74% occupied, the companies said Thursday. Safestore has acted as the properties' manager since the joint venture purchased them. "Combining Safestore's highly scalable operating platform and development experience with Carlyle's investment expertise proved to be a successful partnership," Safestore...

