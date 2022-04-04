Mayer Brown Grabs Prominent Perkins Coie Data Privacy Atty

By James Mills (April 4, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP continues its West Coast expansion, snatching up one of Perkins Coie LLP's top data privacy attorneys as a partner in its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Monday. Dominique Shelton Leipzig joins the firm's cybersecurity and data privacy practice and will also lead Mayer Brown's global data innovation, ad tech privacy and data management areas, the firm said. The author of several books on data management and consumer privacy, she also serves on the boards of several national groups dedicated to privacy. Shelton Leipzig counsels companies on privacy and cyber-preparedness compliance and represents companies on global data security...

