Paul Hastings Adds 18-Partner Stroock Restructuring Team

By Xiumei Dong (March 31, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has continued its hiring spree with an 18-partner financial restructuring team, which will also include more than 25 associates and counsels, from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, the firm announced Thursday. The team is led by Kristopher Hansen, who served as practice group leader of Stroock's financial restructuring group, and Jayme Goldstein, who was in charge of the firm's restructuring business unit. According to Paul Hastings, Hansen and Goldstein will join the firm in the next week to 10 days as part of an initial group of 11 partners, while the other seven partners and the associates...

