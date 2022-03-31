Linklaters Offers Moscow Attys Relocations Or Severance

By Andrew Strickler (March 31, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- With the closing of its Russia operation underway, Magic Circle firm Linklaters is giving all attorneys and staff in the country the option to move to equivalent roles in other firm outposts, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. For those who are unwilling or unable to move out of the country, the firm is offering at least six months salary as separation severance, with some people in line for more. It was not immediately clear how many people were expected to make the move to Linklaters offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, London or elsewhere. Until its announced closure in early March, the firm's...

