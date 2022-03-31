Israeli Railway Safety Provider Prices $16M IPO At Low End

By Charlie Innis (March 31, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Rail Vision Ltd., an Israeli company making railway safety technology, began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after raising $16 million in an initial public offering priced at the bottom of its expected range, with guidance by McDermott Will & Emery LLP and underwriter's counsel Kaufman & Canoles PC. Rail Vision sold nearly 3.8 million units at $4.13 per unit, the low end of the company's anticipated range of $4.13 to $5.87. Each unit carries one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share at the IPO price. The Ra'anana, Israel-based developer offered just over 237,000 more shares...

