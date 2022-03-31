Ex-GC And Deputy Embroiled In Settled N.C. Defamation Suit

By Sue Reisinger (March 31, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A nasty legal fight between a North Carolina health care group and its former general counsel turned CEO — and embroiling the subsequent general counsel — has been resolved. An attorney for ex-CEO Richard Topping said Wednesday that Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Solutions, based in Charlotte, has agreed to pay $500,000 to Topping and that both parties will drop their suits against each other. But both sides have suffered in the fallout. Topping was ousted from his CEO job, and he is now chief legal officer at another health care group, CareSource, in Dayton, Ohio. Topping did not return a message seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS