IRS' Pot Co. Summonses Should Be Tossed, 10th Circ. Told

By Theresa Schliep (March 31, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit should undo a lower court decision permitting the IRS to proceed with summonses seeking records from a cannabis dispensary because the agency is impermissibly trying to enforce the Controlled Substances Act, the dispensary told the appeals court. The Internal Revenue Service should be barred from proceeding with its summonses seeking financial records from Standing Akimbo LLC that it issued in the course of a civil audit of the business and its owners' tax liabilities, the company said in a brief Wednesday. The agency is not permitted "to use civil authority to enforce criminal law," according to the brief,...

