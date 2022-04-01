House GOP Plans More Tax Cuts Despite Inflation Woes

By Stephen Cooper (April 1, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- House Republican lawmakers, despite their own dire warnings about inflation caused by unnecessary fiscal stimulus, plan to push for more business tax incentives if they wrest control of the House of Representatives from Democrats in the fall midterm elections. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, argued that full expensing and other tax breaks for businesses should not be phased out of the tax code. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) GOP lawmakers want to make it easier for businesses to write off the costs of their research and development and business interest expenses as part of a "Day 1" agenda now being developed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS