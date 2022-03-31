Brockman-Linked Investment Co. Gets Stay Of IRS Collections

By Rick Archer (March 31, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday granted a Bermuda investment vehicle in liquidation that is associated with former software developer Robert Brockman a temporary injunction blocking tax collection attempts by the Internal Revenue Service. At a virtual hearing, Judge J. Kate Stickles pf the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware granted Point Investments Ltd.'s motion for a provisional stay preventing the seizure of the company's U.S. assets, saying she was likely to grant Chapter 15 recognition to the company's Bermuda liquidation proceeding. "The provisional relief is needed because without it assets that will be needed for distribution in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS