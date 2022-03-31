Pa. High Court Disbars Montgomery County Atty

By James Boyle (March 31, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A defense attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs gave up his law license after a judge held him in contempt for failing to appear on behalf of a client. Stephen Hildebrand has been disbarred on consent by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and cannot be reinstated without seeking approval from the court. Hildebrand entered the bar in 2015 and practiced in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County. He could not be reached for comment. A report filed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel highlights three incidents that occurred between 2019 and 2021 in which Hildebrand received retainer fees from clients and...

