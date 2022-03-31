Sony Can't Duck TM Suit Over Future's 'High Off Life' Album

By Jasmin Jackson (March 31, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge won't listen to Sony's calls to boot trademark infringement claims over hip-hop artist Future's album "High Off Life," finding Thursday that it's too soon to tell if the album title is confusing consumers who are searching for a similarly named entertainment marketer. U.S. District Judge Scott Hardy's ruling shuts down an attempt by Sony Music Holdings Inc. to wiggle out of the trademark suit filed by digital marketing company High Off Life LLC, which accuses the music label and Future's entertainment company, Freebandz Productions LLC, of poaching its brand name and misleading customers. Sony and Freebandz argued...

