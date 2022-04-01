Ubiquiti Hits Journalist Brian Krebs With Defamation Claims

By Hailey Konnath (March 31, 2022, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Tech giant Ubiquiti has lodged defamation claims against independent cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs, alleging that the blogger falsely accused the company of covering up a cyberattack by misleading consumers about a data breach and blackmail attempt. Ubiquiti's beef with Krebs stems from his reporting on a hacking incident discovered by the company in December 2020, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Krebs posted about the incident on his website, www.KrebsOnSecurity.com. Ubiquiti said the company promptly notified its customers about the attack and instructed them to take additional security precautions to protect their information. The company then notified the public in its...

