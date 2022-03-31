​​​​​​​DOJ Watchdog Urges Clarity For Immigration Judge Hiring

By Lauren Berg (March 31, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General didn't find evidence that the Trump administration politicized the hiring process for immigration judges, but the watchdog has recommended clarifying hiring procedures, improving record-keeping and making the process more transparent. After receiving a request from several members of Congress, the OIG looked into allegations that, after January 2017, offers for immigration judges were withdrawn or delayed for political reasons, while other candidates were favored because of their connections to the Trump administration, according to the report on Wednesday. The watchdog interviewed key witnesses and reviewed more than 70,000 documents from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS