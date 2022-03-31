CBP Freed From Cannabis Co.'s Suit Over Detained Hemp

By Katryna Perera (March 31, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company's suit against U.S. Customs and Border Protection claiming it had unlawfully detained more than 3,000 pounds of hemp was permanently dismissed by a North Carolina federal judge on Thursday who found the claims were either moot or were barred by governmental immunity. In his order, U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney said the six causes of action We CBD LLC brought against the government under both tort and constitutional theories all fail. The judge agreed with CBP that his court lacks jurisdiction over We CBD's tort claims because they are jurisdictionally barred under the Federal Tort Claims Act's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS