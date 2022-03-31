Penn State Secures Victory In Sports Beer Co. TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (March 31, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania State University on Thursday scored a victory in its trademark lawsuit against the owner of Sports Beer Brewing Co. when a district judge permanently banned the owner from using any form of the university's trademarks. Ruling in favor of Penn State, U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson ordered the cancellation of Paul L. Parshall's state trademark registrations for "Penn State Nittany Beer" and "Penn State Nittany Brewing Co." and issued a permanent injunction against Parshall from applying or registering "any portion, form or derivative" of the university's trademarks. In doing so, Judge Wilson mostly agreed with Chief Magistrate Judge Karoline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS