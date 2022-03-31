Nestle Escapes Death Suit Over Worker's Drunk Driving Crash

By Mike Curley (March 31, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court on Thursday threw out claims against Nestle Waters North America Inc. from the estate of a man alleging one of Nestle's employees was drinking on the job before getting into a car accident that killed the man, saying the record shows Nestle was not aware of the worker's drinking and the accident was therefore not foreseeable. In the opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment against the estate of Joseph E. Looney, agreeing with the trial court that Nestle had no duty to Looney and could not be held liable for its employee's actions leading to...

