Dems Seek Probe Of NCAA Gender Equity Year After Viral Clip

By Rachel Scharf (March 31, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers proposed Thursday that a bipartisan congressional commission investigate gender equity within the NCAA, a year after a viral TikTok video highlighted disparities between the resources provided for the men's and women's March Madness tournaments. The Gender Equity in College Sports Commission Act, introduced by Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y.; Jackie Speier, D-Calif.; and Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., would create a 16-member commission to review NCAA policies around gender parity and the organization's allocation of resources to its men's and women's programs. Under the proposed legislation, which was released on the eve of the men's and women's Final Four games, the...

