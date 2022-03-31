Elliott Greenleaf Rips Ex-Attys For 'Confidential' Info In Suit

By Rose Krebs (March 31, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Elliott Greenleaf PC has accused two of its former attorneys of using barred confidential information in a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit they filed seeking to have their legal fees advanced in defense of a Pennsylvania lawsuit accusing them of filching files when they quit the firm. In a notice Elliott Greenleaf filed Wednesday removing the Chancery Court suit to Delaware federal court, the firm accused ex-employees Rafael X. Zahralddin and Shelley A. Kinsella of attaching an exhibit with their complaint that is subject to a protective order in the Pennsylvania case. Elliott Greenleaf argued Zahralddin and Kinsella were barred from using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS