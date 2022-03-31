Ex-Coal Co. Exec Arrested On Bribery Scheme Charges

By Grace Dixon (March 31, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A former executive of a Pennsylvania coal company was arrested Thursday on charges he bribed officials at the Egyptian state-owned Al Nasr Co. for Coke and Chemicals to secure $143 million in coal contracts for his company. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Charles Hunter Hobson's arrest Thursday, on the heels of a seven-count indictment charging the former executive of an unnamed coal company with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, laundering funds and receiving kickbacks in a scheme allegedly spanning from 2016 to 2020. While employed as vice president of the Pennsylvania company, Hobson managed...

