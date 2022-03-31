Fenwick-Led App Development Biz Valued At $2.1B In Series C

By McCord Pagan (March 31, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Docker, a business providing application development tools and services, said Thursday it's valued at $2.1 billion after its Fenwick & West LLP-led Series C funding round that included Bain Capital Ventures, Atlassian Ventures and Citi Ventures. Palo Alto, California-based Docker Inc. said in a statement that with the $105 million round, it has now raised $163 million total, and that the latest funds will be used for things such as ecosystem partnerships and expanding into new geographies. "This funding milestone is a result of the efforts of the Docker team, our developer community, and our partners," Docker CEO Scott Johnston said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS