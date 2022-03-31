US Steel Plant Neighbors Must Show Standing Over Pollution

By Matthew Santoni (March 31, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Members of environmental groups who live near three U.S. Steel facilities outside Pittsburgh must do more to link their complaints to the plants' pollution in their Clean Air Act suit, a Pennsylvania federal judge said Thursday. Neighbors of the Clairton Coke Works, Edgar Thomson Steel Works and the Mon Valley Works — Irvin Plant had to prove that aspects of their injuries — such as bad smells, breathing trouble or visible flares of excess gases being burned off — were directly traceable to the alleged violations of U.S. Steel's permits following a December 2018 fire that knocked out sulfur-removal systems at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS