Tillis Finds Evaluator To Study Potential Unified IP Office

By Dani Kass (March 31, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The National Academy of Public Administration on Thursday agreed to study whether U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis' hope of creating a unified intellectual property office should be seriously considered by Congress. In a letter to Tillis, NAPA President and CEO Teresa W. Gerton said the organization "is well-positioned to do this work," albeit with the caveat that the report's success will be limited by how much the U.S. Copyright Office and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office participate. Tillis, R-N.C., has asked NAPA — a nonprofit institution chartered by Congress to advise the government — to look into different funding models, namely fee-funded,...

