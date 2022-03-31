FCC Won't Budge On Verizon Utility Pole Contract Ruling

By Nadia Dreid (March 31, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has largely refused to reconsider its finding that a Maryland electric utility company had charged Verizon unreasonably high rates for the use of its utility poles, which had accompanied an order to reset the rate at the federally-set maximum. Both Verizon and the Potomac Edison Company had petitioned the agency to rethink parts of its November 2020 order, but the commission largely waved away their concerns with its original decision in a Thursday order. It did grant a relatively minor request from Verizon for clarification — it had asked for the agency to clarify two points, though it opted to only...

