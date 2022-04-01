US Biz Seeks Tariffs On Mushrooms From 4 Countries

By Alyssa Aquino (April 1, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A U.S. mushroom producer is seeking steep anti-dumping tariffs on preserved mushrooms imported from four countries, including Poland, the world's leading mushroom producer, telling the federal government that companies abroad are significantly undermining the U.S. mushroom industry. Giorgio Foods Inc. urged the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission to open up investigations into canned and jarred mushrooms from Poland, the Netherlands, Spain and France. Giorgio said that a recent surge in cheaply priced European imports is forcing U.S. producers out of the mushroom market and that the situation will further deteriorate without federal intervention. "Given their weak...

