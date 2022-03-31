Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Clears Warden Grier Over Data Breach Response

By Cara Salvatore (March 31, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Kansas City federal jury unanimously cleared Warden Grier LLP of liability Thursday in a trial accusing the small law firm of a negligent response to a data hack.

The jury rejected the suit by a Warden Grier client, Hiscox Insurance, which claimed the firm should pay over $1.3 million for data analyses and legal bills that the insurer was forced to incur.

The case is Hiscox Insurance Co. v. Warden Grier LLP, case number 4:20-cv-00237, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

--Editing by Robert Rudinger....

