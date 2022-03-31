USTR Cools On Trump-Era China Deal Amid Strategy Pivot

By Alex Lawson (March 31, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday that a Trump-era trade deal aimed at knocking down Chinese trade barriers has faltered, upping the urgency for a reconfiguration of policy toward Beijing. The USTR's annual report on global trade barriers excoriated China for a litany of policies burdening U.S. companies and also offered a blunt assessment of the limited-scale accord that former President Donald Trump inked in January 2020 to cool an escalating tariff battle. "It is clear that this agreement has not led to fundamental changes to China's state-led, nonmarket trade regime and their harmful impact on the U.S....

