SEC Staff Outline Disclosure Best Practices For Crypto Cos.

By Elise Hansen (March 31, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Companies that safeguard users' cryptocurrency holdings should list that as a liability on their balance sheet and provide enhanced disclosures to potential investors, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff said Thursday. In an accounting bulletin, SEC staff said holding cryptocurrencies and similar digital assets involves special legal and regulatory risks as well as technical challenges. The staff said the risks include a dearth of legal precedent around questions such as theft or bankruptcy, and the relatively fewer regulations that might apply to some cryptocurrency businesses. In addition, "entities may not be complying with regulatory requirements that do apply, which results in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS