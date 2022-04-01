Pension Watchdog Hands £2M Bill To Engineering Co.

By Martin Croucher (April 1, 2022, 2:56 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s retirement savings watchdog has issued a notice to a German mining company to pay £2 million ($2.6 million) to a pension scheme connected to its former U.K. subsidiary. The Pensions Regulator said Thursday its contribution notice to SMT Scharf AG said the company acted with "complete disregard" for pension liabilities when it sold Dosco Holdings Ltd. to a shell company in 2013. The company has been ordered to pay the amount to the Dosco Overseas Engineering Ltd. (1973) Pension & Assurance Scheme, which has 584 members and assets of £53 million. "This case sends a clear warning to corporate...

