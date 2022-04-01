LG Keeps Samsung LCD Cartel Claim Out Of UK Courts

By Joanne Faulkner (April 1, 2022, 1:55 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal refused on Friday to revive Samsung's cartel lawsuit against LG Display, which seeks to recover part of a price-fixing settlement over flat-screens, after justices said they could identify legal errors in the lower court's decision. Lead opinion writer Judge Stephen Males said that "based on the arguments presented," the original trial judge had been right to decide that this dispute between the East Asian companies does not belong in England. Judge Males wrote that if a number of the submissions made during the appeal hearing in March had been before the lower court with evidence, the outcome...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS