Pro Say: Can The Courts Solve The Homelessness Crisis?

Law360 (April 1, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- As the population of homeless individuals across the country has grown exponentially, the rights of the unhoused to occupy public spaces have spilled over into the courts. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} On one side of the fight are unhoused plaintiffs who want municipalities to stop enforcing laws they say criminalize homelessness. On the other are business owners, who are pressing cities to crack down on encampments that affect their livelihood. On this week's episode of Pro Say, Law360 reporter Jack Karp talks about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS