Country Hotel Sues Insurer For £8.5M Over Fire Damage

By Silvia Martelli (April 8, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- The owner and operator of a hotel in a southern English village have sued their insurer to recover £8.5 million ($11 million) in losses after a fire seriously damaged the building. Stokenchurch Property Ltd., the owner of Kings Hotel, and its operator, Kings Hotel Trading Ltd., claim in their lawsuit that UK Insurance Ltd. has breached their policy by refusing to indemnify them for the losses caused by the fire. "Wrongfully and in breach of the terms of the policies, the defendant has refused to accept that it has any liability to the owner or the operator, and has failed to...

