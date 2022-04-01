Macquarie Sells Australian Telecom Biz Axicom In $2.68B Deal

By Benjamin Horney (April 1, 2022, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Australia Tower Network will pay A$3.58 billion ($2.68 billion) for Macquarie-owned Axicom, a telecommunications tower infrastructure business with about 2,000 sites across Australia, the companies said Friday. The deal calls for ATN to acquire 100% of Axicom from affiliates of Macquarie Asset Management, according to a statement. As a result of the agreement, pension fund manager AustralianSuper will own an 82% stake in Axicom, while ATN's other owner, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., or Singtel, will own the remaining 18%. The 2,000 telecommunications sites owned and operated by Axicom span all eight states and territories in Australia. The company has a presence in every major Australian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS