Wooden Pallet Co. Wins Jurisdiction Claim Over Conspiracy

By Silvia Martelli (April 1, 2022, 3:23 PM BST) -- A London court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over a conspiracy claim brought by a wooden pallet company against three of its former staff because their unlawful agreement to make secret profits happened in England. Richard Salter QC, sitting as deputy judge of the High Court, ruled that it had jurisdiction over the lawsuit, because CHEP Equipment Pooling BV provided enough evidence that three former employees at its parent company, Brambles Group, conspired against it in England along with a company they secretly controlled, ITS Ltd. "The evidence before me … in my judgment establishes … a plausible evidential...

