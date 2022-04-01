Kinder Morgan-Backed Pipeline Hits Ch. 11 With $475M Notes

By Vince Sullivan (April 1, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A natural gas pipeline venture backed by Kinder Morgan Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection late Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying restructuring negotiations with holders of $475 million in senior unsecured notes ahead of a Friday maturity date had failed. Ruby Pipeline LLC, a joint venture between Kinder Morgan and Pembina Pipeline Corp., said it has only $113 million in cash on hand, so it couldn't make the $475 million principal payment that would have been due Friday along with $19 million in interest. The bankruptcy comes after negotiations with the senior noteholders to restructure the debt failed. "In recent...

