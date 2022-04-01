US Affiliates Of French IoT Co. File For Ch. 7 In Delaware

By Rick Archer (April 1, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. affiliates of French "Internet of Things" connections provider Sigfox have filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in Delaware bankruptcy court, holding nearly $150 million in debt and with their parent company reportedly in receivership and seeking buyers. The three Sigfox affiliates filed their petitions late Thursday, claiming just under $149.6 million in unsecured debt and just under $84.6 million in assets between the three entities. The parent company, based in Toulouse, France, was founded in 2010 and provides low-power, wide-area connectivity for internet-enabled devices. It claims to process approximately 79 million messages a day from 20 million devices in 75...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS