MD Helicopters Lands Del. Court OK For $12.5M Ch. 11 Loan

By Jeff Montgomery (April 1, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Arizona-based MD Helicopters Inc. secured the first $12.5 million of a proposed $60 million bankruptcy financing loan late Friday, after a Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected former company CEO and distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton's claims that the amount and terms were unjustified. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens' interim approval of MDHI's Chapter 11 debtor-in-possession loan and other case opening motions cleared the way for the company to pursue approval for a proposed bidder-to-beat, debt-to-equity "stalking horse" sale led by creditors of the company's secured "Zohar funds" first-lien creditors. Zohar interests, which hold 93%, or some $332 million, of MDHI's first-lien...

