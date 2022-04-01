Freeport Financial Closes On $1.5B Direct Lending Fund

By McCord Pagan (April 1, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Freeport Financial Partners LLC said Friday that it had closed its fifth direct lending fund after raising $1.5 billion to invest in loans to lower middle-market companies from investors such as pension plans, insurance companies and endowments across North America, Europe and Asia. Freeport said in a statement that its oversubscribed Freeport First Lien Loan Fund V exceeded its initial target by $250 million and raised $900 million in equity commitments and $600 million in targeted leverage. The fund said it had deployed 35% of its capital across industries including business services, industrial components and health care. "We are pleased with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS