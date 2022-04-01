Federal Cannabis Bill Needs A Regulatory Plan To Succeed

By Andrew Kline (April 1, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act, by a vote of 220-204. The act last passed the full House in December 2020. While passage of a cannabis descheduling bill and social equity plan is laudable, and the House Judiciary Committee chairman's leadership on this issue is both commendable and critical, the MORE Act is fundamentally flawed because it lacks a robust regulatory plan. A regulatory plan is critical for the protection of public health and safety and is likely the only way that a bipartisan bill will pass in the U.S....

